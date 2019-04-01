The Missoula Fire Department rescued one man from the Clark Fork River Monday night near Burton Street, while a search for another person was called off until morning.
Capt. Bill Bennett said MFD was dispatched to the river for a possible rescue at approximately 8 p.m. One man was pulled from the river about 15 minutes later and transported to the hospital, he said.
After search crews and a Lifeflight helicopter panned the riverbanks, MFD called the search off until better conditions provided more light.
By 9:30 p.m., the search had likely transitioned into a recovery effort, Bennett said.