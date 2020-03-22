Missoula Fire Department: Paraglider rescued, injuries 'non-life-threatening'

An injured paraglider was transported to the hospital after crashing on Mount Jumbo, but with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release Sunday from the Missoula Fire Department.
The call took place at 11:41 a.m.
"Fire crews were transported to the designated helicopter landing zone and then proceeded to hike to the L and then another 400 yards to the patient," said the memo from Missoula Fire Department battalion chief Kip Knapstad.
"Upon gaining access to the patient, the crews had to decide between lowering the patient with ropes or to transport the patient by a specialized rescue wheel back to the L trail."
Crews used the rescue wheel, a big cart with a wheel that allows rescuers to transport a person on a backboard, said a Missoula firefighter.
"They're on a backboard, and you can wheel them off the hill if they can't walk," said the firefighter.
You have free articles remaining.
The patient was a younger male, and the severity of his injuries was unknown, according to the Fire Department.
The news release said the patient was stabilized and given pain medications by the on-duty paramedics.
"Rescuers brought the patient safely to the awaiting ambulance, and the patient was conscious and alert with non-life-threatening injuries and taken by ambulance for further treatment," the news release said.
The Missoula Fire Department responded, and cooperating agencies included the Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services ambulance, the news release said. Life Flight was notified but was not needed.
Emergency responders don't often get called to rescue paragliders, according to the Missoula firefighter who responded to questions Sunday.
"It's pretty rare. I think we've done a couple of them over the years."
Responding to the call were two engines, one ladder truck, one battalion chief, and a medic. Additionally on the scene were nine on-duty firefighters, two off-duty firefighters, and one chief officer.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.