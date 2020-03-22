Missoula Fire Department: Paraglider rescued, injuries 'non-life-threatening'

An injured paraglider was transported to the hospital after crashing on Mount Jumbo, but with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release Sunday from the Missoula Fire Department.

The call took place at 11:41 a.m.

"Fire crews were transported to the designated helicopter landing zone and then proceeded to hike to the L and then another 400 yards to the patient," said the memo from Missoula Fire Department battalion chief Kip Knapstad.

"Upon gaining access to the patient, the crews had to decide between lowering the patient with ropes or to transport the patient by a specialized rescue wheel back to the L trail."

Crews used the rescue wheel, a big cart with a wheel that allows rescuers to transport a person on a backboard, said a Missoula firefighter.

"They're on a backboard, and you can wheel them off the hill if they can't walk," said the firefighter.

The patient was a younger male, and the severity of his injuries was unknown, according to the Fire Department.

The news release said the patient was stabilized and given pain medications by the on-duty paramedics.