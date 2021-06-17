Missoula Fire Department rescues man from Clark Fork River

The Missoula Fire Department responded to the report of a person drowning on Wednesday evening at the Clark Fork River.

Officials received a call at 10:30 p.m. that someone in the river needed help in the area of the California Street foot bridge, according to a news release.

Missoula Fire immediately activated a river response, including personnel to launch a rescue water craft, a utility terrain vehicle for river access, two fire engines and one rescue truck.

Crews were able to get a visual on the victim, who had swam onto an island about 100 feet inside of the river’s edge. The engine crews were able to send two swimmers to the island and retrieve the victim from the river, the release said.

The victim was conscious but mildly hypothermic. Crews loaded him onto the terrain vehicle and transported him back to an ambulance.

