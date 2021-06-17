 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula Fire Department rescues man from Clark Fork River
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Missoula Fire Department rescues man from Clark Fork River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance

The Missoula Fire Department responded to the report of a person drowning on Wednesday evening at the Clark Fork River.

Officials received a call at 10:30 p.m. that someone in the river needed help in the area of the California Street foot bridge, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Fire immediately activated a river response, including personnel to launch a rescue water craft, a utility terrain vehicle for river access, two fire engines and one rescue truck.

Crews were able to get a visual on the victim, who had swam onto an island about 100 feet inside of the river’s edge. The engine crews were able to send two swimmers to the island and retrieve the victim from the river, the release said.

The victim was conscious but mildly hypothermic. Crews loaded him onto the terrain vehicle and transported him back to an ambulance.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News