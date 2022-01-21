Missoula Fire Department saved Spokane firefighter after Christmas

First responders with the Missoula Fire Department saved the life of a fellow firefighter from Spokane shortly after Christmas using a unique CPR technique.

Relatives of Mike Rossi called 911 in the early hours of Dec. 27 to report that Rossi was possibly having a heart attack and was not breathing. Rossi’s son, a newly certified emergency medical technician with Spokane Fire District 10, performed chest compressions while they waited for first responders to arrive.

Missoula police officers arrived at the scene just seconds before the Missoula Fire Department. Police began applying Fast Patches from an automated external defibrillator and at least three shocks were issued by first responders.

“Rossi is likely alive due to the quick and decisive action taken by his son Alex and other family members present that night. He benefited from early 911 notification and immediate bystander CPR,” wrote the Missoula Fire Department in a press release about the incident.

“Rossi is also likely alive today because his fire department staff was willing to share their knowledge and expertise training and mentoring Missoula Fire Department in Pit Crew CPR,” they continued.

Pit Crew CPR is a method in which each first responder has a specific role they are assigned to as they enter a scene. Firefighters in Missoula first began employing the method in 2015 after the fire departments in the Spokane area reported increasing success with cardiac arrest survival rates while responding to emergencies with the Pit Crew approach.

Ron Brunell, current captain and former Missoula Fire Department emergency medical services coordinator, then connected with leaders of the Spokane fire departments and set up a three-day training to learn how to implement this new approach to CPR.

“Little did they know that sharing that knowledge would have such a personal impact on (the) Spokane Fire Department,” the Missoula Fire Department said.

After training his own firefighters, Brunell expanded the method to Missoula Emergency Services Inc. employees and members of the Missoula Rural Fire District. Missoula Fire Department first responders now participate in quarterly Pit Crew training exercises.

The Missoula Fire Department offers CPR classes to the public twice a month. For more information please call Station 1 at 406-552-6210.

