Missoula Fire Department crews extinguished a structure fire Wednesday night at a warehouse on Industrial Road.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said in a news release Thursday morning.
Crews had to cut their way through the garage doors to get into the warehouse, where they had the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, Knapstad said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Damage to the property totaled $250,000, but the property saved was valued around $400,000.
MFD had 21 firefighters on scene along with three fire engines and two ladder trucks.