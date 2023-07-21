Stagnant staffing numbers and prolonged response times has Missoula’s fire chief asking city councilors to approve spending for a new fire station.

“This year’s strategic goals are focused on a team approach to solve this untenable increase in demand for services provided by the Missoula Fire Department,” Gordy Hughes said in his budget request presentation for the 2024 fiscal year last week. “We must explore some funding options and sources to provide a balance to our increase in call volume and the time of our first due engines to those response times.”

Hughes shared a graph with councilors showing Missoula’s station reliability trends, which have consistently been below the national standard for the past three years.

In a phone call, the chief explained station reliability effectively means the percentage of time that a station’s engine is available for response within that fire district. When that engine is responding to an emergency and a subsequent call comes in, Hughes said, an engine from another station goes out, spurring a chain-reaction effect that leaves holes around the city’s emergency response abilities.

The national standard for fire personnel to be on scene for cardiac arrests, structure fires and other emergencies is six minutes, something the department is struggling to keep up with at four of its five stations.

Hughes said the department has been trailing about an extra one to two minutes in its response times, a significant amount when seconds matter in emergency responses.

Hughes proposed a sixth fire station situated somewhere near the Mullan Road area. He estimated the new station’s expense would be $5,765,480 for land and equipment. The Mullan area is currently served by Station 4, one of the department’s busiest facilities.

“Everything north of the river is getting pounded more than the other stations,” Hughes said. “This ask would be looking for land potentially out in the Mullan BUILD area.”

A sixth station is something that’s been in the department’s budget requests for eight years, Hughes said.

Ward 2 Councilor Mirtha Becerra raised concern about ensuring residents in her ward have adequate safety resources.

“Since I started on council we’ve been hearing about the need for an additional fire station,” Becerra said.

“A lot of the growth that’s happening in my ward is happening west of Reserve, north of Mullan Road,” she said. “That area has grown exponentially. I am concerned about our ability to provide the services to that area and everyone who is a new resident in that area, especially given that we heard since 2008 we haven’t had additional staff.”

Missoula’s number of firefighters hasn’t changed in the last 15 years, according to a graphic shown during the presentation, something that also isn’t helping with quick response times. The city's kept 80 firefighters on staff since 2008 as call volumes have increased, according to Hughes.

Resources for Missoula’s Mobile Support Team were also included in Hughes' requests. The MST is a specialized team trained specifically to respond to Missoulians with mental health and substance abuse issues and is housed within the fire department. The MST’s call number has skyrocketed from 1,303 calls in 2021 to 2,130 in 2022.

Sustained funding to keep the team going has been a top concern for councilors as funding has dried up. For the 2024 fiscal year, the fire department requested roughly $1.2 million for personnel and equipment costs.