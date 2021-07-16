Missoula fire, police investigating string of Pleasant View arsons

Missoula fire and police are investigating a string of arsons in the Pleasant View neighborhood.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pleasant View resident Nate Souther was out when he got a call from his son’s phone number. When he answered, an adult male’s voice was on the line. It was a Missoula firefighter letting Souther know his fence had been burned.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Arson in Missoula is not something I expected,” Souther said. He estimates the damage will cost him a few thousand dollars.

A few hours after Souther’s fence was burned, he was standing outside when he heard more fire engines go by. Souther believes he’s heard of about three other related incidents in his neighborhood that happened on Wednesday, and a few more prior to that, he said.

Initial findings by Missoula police and fire indicate it is a juvenile-involved incident, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding the incident, please contact the Missoula Fire Department at 406-552-6210.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.