Missoula fire, police investigating string of Pleasant View arsons
Missoula fire, police investigating string of Pleasant View arsons

pleasant view arson

A fence and lawn burned in the Pleasant View neighborhood.

 Nate Souther

Missoula fire and police are investigating a string of arsons in the Pleasant View neighborhood.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pleasant View resident Nate Souther was out when he got a call from his son’s phone number. When he answered, an adult male’s voice was on the line. It was a Missoula firefighter letting Souther know his fence had been burned.

“Arson in Missoula is not something I expected,” Souther said. He estimates the damage will cost him a few thousand dollars.

A few hours after Souther’s fence was burned, he was standing outside when he heard more fire engines go by. Souther believes he’s heard of about three other related incidents in his neighborhood that happened on Wednesday, and a few more prior to that, he said.

Initial findings by Missoula police and fire indicate it is a juvenile-involved incident, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding the incident, please contact the Missoula Fire Department at 406-552-6210. 

