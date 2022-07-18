Missoula fire rescues stranded paraglider from a tree

Missoula fire rescued a stranded paraglider from a 100-foot-tall Ponderosa pine tree on Saturday morning.

At 10:49 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Cinnabar Drive. Fire units found the paraglider trapped about 60 to 70 feet off the ground, a press release from the Missoula Fire Department stated.

The firefighters brought a truck with a tower ladder to reach the treetop. They used a chainsaw to cut through branches and reach the stranded person, who was traumatically injured from the crash.

“Call came right away, individual was a student on their second flight so their instructor was on the ground in contact, witnessed the incident, and was able to call 911 immediately," acting battalion chief Bill Bennett said.

They got the individual out of the tree and out of their paraglide harness and sent them on their way to the local hospital for treatment.

No emergency personnel or bystanders were injured. Thirteen firefighters responded.

Missoula fire reminds community members that recreating can be dangerous, and to always have a plan to call for help in the event of an emergency.