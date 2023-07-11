Missoula fire crews responded to a small structure fire at Pattee Creek Market on Tuesday afternoon.

A dumpster fire started at the store on Southwest Higgins Avenue at about 2:21 p.m., according to a Missoula Fire Department spokesperson. The fire grew to a structure fire shortly after the initial call.

According to the spokesperson, the blaze moved onto the roof. Missoula police got people inside of the market out of the building.

As of about 3 p.m., the flames were contained, according to the spokesperson. Firefighters remained on scene to clean up damage and lingering smolders. A fire investigator was called out to determine the cause, which as of Tuesday afternoon was unknown.