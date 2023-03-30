Missoula fire crews were on scene at a camper fire behind the Red Lion Hotel on Thursday.

At about 10:45 a.m., a call came in on the scanner for a fully engulfed camper fire on Pine Street between the hotel and the Fresh Market on West Broadway Street. A large plume of smoke was seen in the area.

Missoula Fire Battalion Chief Troy Ault said the flames were knocked down within about four minutes of firefighters' arrival. No people or animals were inside of the camper.

Firefighters climbed inside the camper to tear down pieces of the vehicle and used hoses to spray its interior. As of 11:20 a.m., crews were still at the scene.

The cause of the blaze isn't known right now and is being investigated by fire officials, Ault said.

Roughly three Missoula fire trucks were on-scene along with several Missoula police officers and emergency medical personnel.

This story will be updated.