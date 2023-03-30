Missoula fire crews are on scene at a camper fire behind the Red Lion Hotel.
At about 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, a call came in on the scanner for a fully engulfed camper fire. A large plume of smoke was seen in the area.
This story will be updated.
Zoë Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoë Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zoë Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today