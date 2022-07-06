 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula fire responds to fuel spill on Tuesday morning

A punctured semi-truck tank spilled about 175 gallons of fuel onto a Missoula roadway on Tuesday.

Missoula Fire was dispatched to the 3600 block of Union Pacific Street for a fluid spill at about 8:11 a.m., according to a press release from the Missoula Fire Department. There is no current health threat to the public.

The first arriving engine found a semi-truck with a punctured fuel tank. It had spilled roughly 175 gallons of diesel fuel into the street and nearby storm drains, creating a hazmat incident.

It took crews about two hours to clean up the spill. A dump truck laid a load of sand on the fuel, followed by a sweeper truck to clean up the contaminated sand and dirt.

Additionally, a vacuum truck came to the scene to suck up fuel and sand from the affected storm drains. No injuries resulted from the incident.

The Missoula Storm Water Department is still working on more mitigation efforts in the area to ensure all compromised debris is removed.

The fire department reminds everyone to never leave a gas pump unattended while fueling. Also, when filling up gas cans, always put them on the ground and don't leave them in the bed of a truck or in a car.

