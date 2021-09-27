Missoula fire teams respond to camper fire

The Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Rural Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday at the 2000 block of South 10th Street West.

The call came in around 4:51 p.m. for a fully engulfed camper fire with a possible burn victim, a news release from the Missoula Fire Department said.

Missoula Rural Fire arrived first and immediately went on fire attack. The Missoula Fire Department arrived shortly after and immediately treated the burn victim, a male, with second degree burns that covered most of his body.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After being transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, the victim was flown to the Salt Lake City Burn Unit. There is no further information on his condition at this time.

Twelve firefighters, one battalion chief and one inspector were on the scene along with four engines. The estimated property damage is $2,000, with the camper being a total loss. Crews were able to knock down the blaze and get it under control within about 10 minutes of being on scene.

The flames also spread to surrounding grass, but did not touch the house on the property about 50 feet away from the camper.

Missoula police were also on scene to help with traffic control.

No injuries occurred to any of the firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Missoula Fire Bureau at 406-552-6210.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.