Missoula firefighter among new COVID cases

A Missoula Fire Department firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokesperson said Tuesday, one of four new cases in Missoula County since Monday.

“City Fire has responded quickly and thoroughly and knowledgeably,” said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the COVID-19 Response and Health Promotion Division at the Health Department. “They have been involved at the high level in Incident Command since March, and they are very knowledgeable.”

A press release from the City of Missoula said officials learned of the positive test result Monday, then identified potential contacts who will be interviewed while quarantined at home. Those contacts include law enforcement and ambulance personnel.

"We're doing everything we need to, and even a little bit more," Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said in the release.

In a daily briefing video on Tuesday, Farr said four total new cases have been confirmed in Missoula. Fourteen cases are active, Farr said, with 95 close contacts.

"That's 109 people directly affected by COVID-19 right now in our county, not counting for the medical professionals and public health specialists that are helping to manage their individual care plans during quarantine and isolation," Farr said.

The new cases have not been listed with the statewide confirmed COVID-19 count. Missoula County has now seen 54 cases since the pandemic began. With Missoula's unlisted cases, Montana's confirmed case count was 743 on Tuesday.

