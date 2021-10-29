Missoula firefighters handing out candy on Halloween

Wanting to add a stop on your family's trick-or-treating route? The Missoula Fire Department will hand out goodies on Halloween at their stations all over town.

Swing by Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. for candy and safety items. Trick-or-treaters dressed as firefighters will receive a special gift. Participating stations include 625 East Pine Street, 247 Mount Avenue, 1501 39th St., 3011 Latimer Street and 6501 Lower Miller Creek Road.

Missoula firefighter Andy Drobeck is planning to bring his kid by a station, and both of them will be dressed in full firefighter costumes.

Missoula Fire has been trying to get more involved in community events, Drobeck said. Last Christmas, they handed out bags of candy and it was a big success. They’ve had candy at stations in previous years, but this is the first Halloween the fire department is encouraging Missoulians to stop by.

“We’re excited to see the costumes,” Drobeck said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.