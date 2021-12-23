Missoula firefighters launch fundraiser for Jack's Army Bridge on Pattee Creek

After nearly three years and three rounds of cancer treatment, 14-year-old Jack Berry is cancer-free and ready for his life to return to normal.

Firefighters with the Missoula Fire Department are raising money to build a bridge in an effort to honor that journey and all of those who have supported the Berrys over the years.

“The bridge seems symbolic in the fact that it was something that we could create in Jack’s Army’s honor and capture this amazing support that Missoula offers people,” said Mike Birnbaum, a local firefighter who is helping organize the project.

“But it also offers the community something that would be a place of hope and a place of positivity, because we all go through difficult situations in our life.”

After Jack was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma — a bone tumor — in 2018, the Berry family opted to seek treatment at the world-renowned Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children’s Hospital.

Community members found unique ways to support Jack and his family, known as Jack’s Army. Supporters created Jack’s Army T-shirts and yard signs, while the community grew online through a Facebook group with 1,000 members who would share their outdoor adventures and photos of hearts they found in rocks, foot prints and clouds.

“I was actually struck one day heading up Pattee Canyon by how many Jack’s Army signs there were in his neighborhood,” Birnbaum said. “I think almost every yard had one of his signs for a half mile straight.”

Jack recently completed his third round of intensive cancer treatment in Boston and is now cancer-free, Birnbaum said.

The proposed site for the Jack’s Army Bridge is across Pattee Creek near the intersection of Pattee Canyon Road and Southwest Higgins Avenue. Hikers and bikers commonly use that corridor as a shortcut to avoid the intersection and cross the waterway on a rickety wooden bridge. The Berrys also live nearby and the kids frequently play in the creek.

The new metal bridge was designed pro bono by Angie Lipski and David Clark from MMW Architects. Its design mimics the shape of Mount Sentinel. Those involved with the design want the bridge to reflect the landscape surrounding it, as well as Jack’s interests.

“It’s going to be art, and it’s going to be something that all of us can use and enjoy,” Birnbaum said. “It will be a place where all of us can go when we’re having good days and bad to take in the positivity of that bridge and find power in this community.”

Birnbaum hopes that the bridge will be complete for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in either the spring or summer of the new year, but the fundraising goal for the bridge still needs to be met.

Earlier this month, Missoula Firefighters Local 271 launched a GoFundMe called “Jack’s Army Bridge.” They have a goal to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of labor and materials. The fundraiser had secured 35 donations totaling nearly $2,400 as of Thursday afternoon.

As plans for the bridge have become more concrete, Birnbaum has been connected with different members of Jack’s Army who are willing to help with the permit process and share their expertise on levees and floodplains.

“It just makes me think that sometimes Missoula is more like two degrees of separation from each other instead of seven,” Birnbaum said.

“There’s somebody just right around the corner who knows Jack and wants to be a part of it and help out, even that just felt so refreshing,” he continued. “Especially in these times, we’ve had a tough couple of years, so it’s so refreshing to have people be able to step up and do good.”

