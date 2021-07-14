 Skip to main content
Missoula firefighters respond to blaze near Reserve Street Bridge
Missoula firefighters respond to blaze near Reserve Street Bridge

Missoula firefighters and law enforcement responded to the report of a fire near the Reserve Street Bridge late Wednesday morning.

Officials received multiple calls about clouds of black smoke. As of about 12:30 p.m., the fire was not fully contained, said Troy Ault, battalion chief for the Missoula Fire Department. Crews were using hoses to extinguish blazes.

The fire started in a heavily vegetated area near a small wooden structure that burned, Ault said.

Missoula police aided with traffic control. South Reserve Street between Clark Fork Lane and River Road was temporarily blocked off and traffic diverted for about an hour between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported, Ault said. Officials were looking for two people who potentially had a connection to the fire, he added.

Most of South Reserve was reopened as of about 1 p.m.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire, Ault said.

