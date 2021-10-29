Missoula firefighters respond to fire Thursday on River Road

A fifth-wheel trailer was a total loss in a fire Thursday evening in Missoula, totaling $8,000 in property damage and taking the life of a kitten.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Missoula firefighters responded to a 911 report of a structure fire on the 1200 block of River Road, according to a news release. Upon arrival, smoke was visible coming from a fifth-wheel trailer on the property.

Firefighters reported the plume could be seen from a mile away. The blaze was quickly knocked down with around 100 gallons of water.

"No one was at home at the start of the fire," the release said. "The owner was displaced and the Red Cross is assisting this man with temporary lodging and food."

The local firefighters union is also providing monetary assistance.

"... this working man lost everything. The man also lost a kitten to the fire," the release said.

Four engines and 18 personnel responded to the blaze.

No firefighters were injured and the cause is still under investigation.

