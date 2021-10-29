 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula firefighters respond to fire Thursday on River Road

  • 0

A fifth-wheel trailer was a total loss in a fire Thursday evening in Missoula, totaling $8,000 in property damage and taking the life of a kitten.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Missoula firefighters responded to a 911 report of a structure fire on the 1200 block of River Road, according to a news release. Upon arrival, smoke was visible coming from a fifth-wheel trailer on the property.

Firefighters reported the plume could be seen from a mile away. The blaze was quickly knocked down with around 100 gallons of water.

"No one was at home at the start of the fire," the release said. "The owner was displaced and the Red Cross is assisting this man with temporary lodging and food."

The local firefighters union is also providing monetary assistance.

"... this working man lost everything. The man also lost a kitten to the fire," the release said.

Four engines and 18 personnel responded to the blaze.

No firefighters were injured and the cause is still under investigation.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Grizzly relocation maps draws critics

Grizzly relocation maps draws critics

In response to a new state law, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear managers produced a set of maps showing where they might release grizzlies captured during their official duties.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News