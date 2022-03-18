Missoula firefighters respond to mobile home blaze

Missoula firefighters responded to a structure fire Friday morning after receiving multiple calls reporting the blaze.
When Missoula Rural Fire Department arrived at the mobile home on the 3000 block of Keck Street, they found an active fire burning on the front porch and interior, according to a press release. Crews were able to control the majority of the fire within 10 minutes, which prevented flames from spreading further into the home.
The home suffered smoke and water damage and a neighboring home suffered exterior heat damage, the release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has not yet been determined. MRFD was assisted by Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies, Missoula Emergency Services and NorthWestern Energy.