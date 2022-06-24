Missoula firefighters respond to structure fire in Target Range

Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a structure fire in the Target Range area Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., MRFD was dispatched to 2185 Amity Lane for a possible electrical fire in the roof of a home, according to a press release. Firefighters arrived to find the house on fire with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Occupants heard "popping" sounds in the kitchen and saw flames inside a ceiling light, prompting them to call 911.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which was confined to the attic area of the home, the release said. The interior was damaged by smoke and water, but no injuries were reported.

Three engines, a ladder truck, three water tenders and a command unit responded. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

