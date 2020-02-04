You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missoula firefighters to conduct ice rescue training Tuesday, Wednesday

Missoula firefighters to conduct ice rescue training Tuesday, Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula Fire Department Stock Art-1.jpg
Tommy Martino

The Missoula Fire Department will conduct ice rescue training in two areas of town this week, according to a Tuesday press release. 

Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said Wednesday's training will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Rattlesnake Creek near the Greenough Park pavilion. Thursday's training activities will take place near the public boat ramp at McCormick Park from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

"With the snow and icy conditions set to last for weeks, the Missoula Fire Department is urging people and their pets to stay safe by keeping off river ice and avoiding areas near open leads," Brandt said in the release. "There are grave dangers of walking on frozen ponds and waterways when temperatures stay around freezing, so please take extra care and keep away from frozen water during the cold snap."

Brandt added that dog owners should not throw sticks or balls onto the ice. Should a dog break through the ice, Brandt asked dog owners not attempt to carry out a rescue without calling for emergency responders.

Questions regarding to the ice rescue training can be directed to Missoula Fire Department headquarters at 552-6210.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News