Missoula first responders ‘bring order to chaos’ in Carbon County

Although Missoula County has so far been spared the catastrophic flooding that’s plagued other parts of Montana this week, Missoula emergency crews are nonetheless rising to the occasion to help out with disaster relief efforts.

Missoula first responders deployed to Carbon County — where Red Lodge has been inundated with floods — earlier this week at the request of the state’s Department of Emergency Services.

“We are incredibly grateful that we’ve been able to build this capability within Missoula County and also humbled when we can offer that assistance to other communities,” said Adriane Beck, director of the county’s office of emergency management.

Beck said her staff deployed to Carbon County this week along with members of the Missoula City Fire Department, the Missoula Rural Fire District, the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department, city GIS staff and county Public Works staff.

Beck said Missoula first responders have only deployed outside the county a handful of times, including to the Northern Cheyenne Reservation during the COVID-19 pandemic and to Florida for hurricane recovery efforts.

Beck said those deployed to Carbon County are working to “bring order to chaos.”

“It’s a bad situation that those communities are facing,” she said.

Beck added the county’s commitment to emergency preparedness over the past seven years allowed them to respond efficiently to the crisis in the south-central part of the state.

“The (Missoula County) commission should be proud as well because over that last seven years you’ve given us the direction, the guidance and the support to continue building this capability which is not without significant effort,” said Beck. “It’s great to have that support and I hope you see the dividends that it pays, not only to our community but to the state.”

Beck said recovery efforts have not been hindered by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s absence from the state. Gianforte visited Gardiner Friday after his trip to Italy was cut short by the flooding.

Beck wasn’t worried, either, about Missoula’s preparedness for its own potentially dangerous weather this weekend.

“It’s important to recognize we didn’t deplete what we have,” she stressed.

She told the Missoulian only a few first responders deployed to Carbon County, so Missoula County remains primed to respond to a crisis if one develops closer to home.

Beck said the first responders sent to Carbon County could be called back if something “truly horrendous” were to take place in Missoula this weekend.

