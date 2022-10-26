Missoula first responders help stabilize Florida town after hurricane

The town of North Port in Sarasota County, Florida, has roughly the same population as Missoula. When Missoula first responders arrived there in late September, they found almost the entire town was under water.

The Western Montana All-Hazards Incident Management Team launched relief efforts there on Sept. 28, the same day Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

Ten members of a multi-agency team drove through deep water to get to North Port, where floods reached depths of 8 feet in some neighborhoods. The hurricane destroyed bridges, cut power for the entire area and left the North Port fire department more than 500 calls behind.

First responders from almost 3,000 miles away immediately set to work supporting their Florida counterparts. Under the Incident Command System, the Montana group is prepared to respond to all types of hazards, from local wildfires to hurricanes, earthquakes and avalanches.

“You need to be extremely flexible,” said Ken Parks, the team’s incident commander.

Public Information Officer Nick Holloway said the western Montana team provided a kind of “special sauce” to help coordinate relief efforts in Florida. They used their well-oiled organizational skills to iron out the logistics of relief activities like establishing a makeshift field hospital, directing fire engine and ambulance fleets and coordinating debris cleanup.

Along the way, they were plagued by traffic problems, extensive wind damage and the hot, humid Florida climate.

“You just grin and bear it,” said Holloway.

The western Montana crew deployed to North Port at Florida’s request, but the crew members said they were especially happy to help out because Florida first responders came to Montana during the Yellowstone floods in June.

“It’s such an awesome thing to be able to pay somebody back who’s helped you out before,” said Parks.

The Missoulians relished the chance to deepen their connections with Florida first responders while providing support after Hurricane Ian.

“We made a lot of great relationships and met a lot of fantastic people,” said Missoula Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis. “We’re very honored to be able to go help them out.”

Davis and the other nine members of his crew coordinated relief efforts with local agencies, the National Guard and volunteer rescuers in the “Cajun Navy” — a fleet of private boats that motored through flooded streets to help North Port residents. The Missoula crew was impressed with the cooperation and dedication they saw from their response partners.

“These guys were doing a great job,” Parks said.

The western Montana team not only helped the Floridians, but also learned valuable skills and lessons that they carried back with them to Missoula.

“We go down there and we help them, but we’re also bringing back enhanced skills to Missoula County for if and when we need it,” Holloway pointed out. “So it’s sort of a win-win.”

Holloway, Parks and Davis all agreed they felt a sense of accomplishment in what they were able to achieve for Florida during their 18-day stint there. They said their role focused on getting the local responders over the hump of the initial response and into the recovery stage of the disaster.

“I feel incredibly proud,” said Holloway.