Missoula First United Methodist Church to continue Ukraine vigil

Missoula’s First United Methodist Church will continue its noontime vigil for Ukraine. Vigils take place at 300 E. Main St. Monday through Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. This is open to anyone from the public as a time to silently contemplate, pray and reflect on the war in Ukraine. 

The church began this noontime vigil last week, and has since seen it to be quite important, according to Pastor John Daniels. A prayer and scripture sheet will be available to those who wish to have it and candles are available to light.

