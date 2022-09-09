Missoula, Flathead meth trafficker sentenced

Last week, a Clinton man was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties.

Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Naron was sentenced on Sept. 2 in front of U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy.

His time in federal prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Court documents allege Naron sold meth from January 2020 to October 2020 across western Montana. A May 2020 burglary investigation led to a search on Naron’s home. The search recovered cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, cash and various stolen items including two firearms.

Months later, law enforcement did a traffic stop on Naron in October. They found meth, heroin, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, authorities learned through an informant that they provided Naron with large quantities of meth, the press release stated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Missoula Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol.