Missoula Food Bank aims to raise $300K in December amid escalating costs

With the prices of consumer goods jumping in the U.S. this fall and home prices escalating in Missoula, food insecurity remains a grave concern for thousands of people in western Montana.

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center recently kicked off its 36th annual Holiday Drive, which is the nonprofit’s most important fundraiser of the year. The organization is trying to raise $300,000 in December to support a number of direct nutrition programs.

The monetary goal is a big increase over the past three years, when the aim was $250,000.

“We have all noticed the rising cost of food,” said executive director Aaron Brock. “It’s a factor that has impacted the food bank as well. And we have, again, seen several of our larger food drives canceled during this second year of the ongoing pandemic."

The food bank relies on the Holiday Drive to ensure they have the purchasing power to sustain all their nutrition programs, he noted.

The food bank served one-fifth of all county residents in 2021. They operate an emergency food pantry, called the "store" program, where any family who needs it can access healthy groceries for their household for free.

"Our customers come from all over Missoula County, and people walk through our doors for so many different reasons,” said operations manager Kellie Hess. “Working-class families are struggling in this housing market.”

She noted that the coldest months of the year are the busiest for the food bank as people struggle with higher energy bills and have to purchase warmer clothes for kids.

“We see a lot of our neighbors who are aging, and also those living with disabilities who are on extremely fixed incomes and are deeply affected by the rising cost of living, including food,” Hess said. “We also see many families with young children, where childcare takes up a large portion of their monthly budget.”

The food bank operates nutrition programs for kids and seniors. Every summer, they help 1,100 children each weekend with to-go packs of food and another program delivers 600 meals a month to homebound seniors.

Tax-deductible gifts can be made online at missoulafoodbank.org, by mail to 1720 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801, or in person at the same address.

“This is a time of extreme gratitude at the food bank,” says Jessica Allred, director of development and advocacy. “We know that none of the work we do is possible without the support of this community. We see the impacts of Missoula’s generosity every day as families leave our building with food they will literally be putting on the table for tonight’s dinner.”

Missoula Food Bank & Community Center’s 36th Annual Holiday Drive runs through Dec. 31.

