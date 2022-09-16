Missoula Food Bank celebrates International Eat an Apple Day with students

On Friday, employees and volunteers with the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center visited four elementary schools to celebrate International Eat an Apple Day.

Claire Bonino-Britsch stopped by Hawthorne Elementary dressed as a strawberry and passed out apples to students as they went through the lunch line. Afterward, she walked through the tables offering apples to students who packed a lunch.

“Everyone’s just so psyched,” Bonino-Britsch said. “We’re excited to get kids excited about sharing meals with one another.”

As different grades filtered into the cafeteria after recess, some students declined their apples while many eagerly exclaimed, “Yes, please.”

Ryder Schleicher, a second grade student, couldn’t wait for recess to wrap up so he could snack on one himself.

“My favorite part about eating lunch at school is that it’s pretty quiet sometimes,” Schleicher said, adding that there’s lots of options to choose from.

His favorite meal at school is hot dogs with ketchup, but there’s always a variety of drinks, fruit and vegetables available, he said.

The food bank’s mission on Friday was two-fold, however. They also took the day to remind students and their families to fill out applications for free and reduced lunch through the National School Lunch program.

The National School Lunch program is a federally assisted program that provides low-cost or free meals to children at school.

School meals were free for students across the country for two years during the pandemic through a federal waiver that expired over the summer and families did not have to apply for free meals.

Additionally, school meals are 25 cents more expensive than they were prior to the pandemic.

“It’s an old thing but it’s new, especially for kids who weren’t in school,” Bonino-Britsch said. “Pandemic babies are real and we have to get folks back in the habit.”

There is no deadline to apply for the National School Lunch program. Families with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, automatically qualify for free meals, Bonino-Britsch said.

At the start of the school year, Missoula County Public Schools students had over $42,000 in outstanding meal balances. About half of those debts are held by high school students. Hellgate High School has the highest outstanding meal balance in the district at about $7,800.