Missoula Food Bank, community gardens saw big spike in demand during pandemic

Nonprofits in Missoula that work to alleviate food insecurity saw big increases in demand during the pandemic, according to leaders from those organizations who spoke at the City Club Missoula forum on Monday.
"We served 36,422 individuals in 2020, which is 20% busier than 2019," said Aaron Brock, director of the Missoula Food Bank. "It's by far the busiest we've ever been."
Brock said in 2019, the number of new customers who shopped at the food bank store totaled 8,723. That number spiked to 21,626 in 2020.
"We saw a lot of folks going through a short-term crisis."
Because of the pandemic, Brock said at the same time, the number of volunteers dropped from 9,000 in 2019 to 1,500 in 2020.
"We served more meals than we ever had and I'm proud of how the team responded," he said.
In the first week of the pandemic alone, after the state of emergency was declared in Montana, the food bank served 3,500 individuals.
"It was by far the busiest week in our organizational history," he noted.
They quickly pivoted to serving to-go food and ended up providing almost 68,000 after-school meals to kids.
The food bank saw the positive impact that federal unemployment compensation and stimulus checks had on people because it was noticeably less busy after those payments started happening, Brock said.
Brock moderated the forum, titled "Sowing Local and Sustainable Food Systems in the Garden City."
The three speakers included Garden City Harvest executive director Jean Zosel, Community Food and Agriculture Coalition communications and development director Jenny Zaso and Caroline Stephens, a lecturer and farmer with the University of Montana Environmental Studies Program.
Zosel said Garden City Harvest saw a big spike in demand for the community garden plots that the nonprofit organization manages around town.
"We have 115 people on the waiting list right now and last year we had 110," she said. "We didn't move people through. People weren't moving away. They really wanted and valued those community garden plots. We've seen two years of high demand."
The vegetables that Garden City Harvest grows at its River Road farm sold out in two months last year.
"That usually takes five or six months," Zosel said. "We saw an increase in people wanting to get vegetables. Demand is high right now."
With demand for housing and land at an all-time high, Zosel believes much the Missoula Valley's prime agricultural soils that remain could be lost to development.
"There's a real concern right now as people move in. They need places to live and the need for housing will create competition for good ag soil," she said. "So we need to find a balance there so we can be self-sufficient for food and provide enough adequate housing."
Zaso said Missoula's nickname "Garden City" is an ode to a time when the area produced about 70% of the food consumed here.
"It's now estimated that less than 10% of the foods that were grown here (are) still produced here," she said. "Some of those same food groups, like grains, potatoes, fruits and vegetables, travel as much as 1,500 miles to get here."
Zaso said the goal of the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition is to increase that number to 30% by 2030. The organization has several programs aimed at doing that, including the FarmLink program that matches landowners who are willing to sell or lease land to farmers.
"So new and beginning farmers can have access to land, which is one of the biggest barriers to agricultural production in Montana — affordable access to land," she said.
Her organization also works with landowners and land trust organizations to try to put prime farm and ranch soils into conservation easements so that they're not paved over.
Stephens, a UM lecturer who also teaches farming to students at the PEAS Farm in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, said the farm produces over 60,000 pounds of food every year from just four acres that are in annual production. Much of that gets donated to the Missoula Food Bank. She said the pandemic halted in-person learning on the farm last year and drove home the point that many people don't learn as well over a Zoom call.