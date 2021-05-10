Missoula Food Bank, community gardens saw big spike in demand during pandemic

Zaso said Missoula's nickname "Garden City" is an ode to a time when the area produced about 70% of the food consumed here.

"It's now estimated that less than 10% of the foods that were grown here (are) still produced here," she said. "Some of those same food groups, like grains, potatoes, fruits and vegetables, travel as much as 1,500 miles to get here."

Zaso said the goal of the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition is to increase that number to 30% by 2030. The organization has several programs aimed at doing that, including the FarmLink program that matches landowners who are willing to sell or lease land to farmers.

"So new and beginning farmers can have access to land, which is one of the biggest barriers to agricultural production in Montana — affordable access to land," she said.

Her organization also works with landowners and land trust organizations to try to put prime farm and ranch soils into conservation easements so that they're not paved over.