Missoula Food Bank extends reduced hours

The Missoula Food Bank will extend its schedule of reduced hours as a second member of its team has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member was last at the food bank on Friday, October 2.

Operations at the food bank will continue with safety precautions in place. The food bank will extend its reduced operating hours, which are Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., until October 15. The food bank will be closed on Fridays, Oct. 9 and 16. Safety measures include a plexi-glass barrier between customers and staff at the welcome desk, a streamlined, pre-loaded cart system to expedite customer interaction, masking, physical distancing, and sanitizing procedures.

MFB&CC’s staffing structure has maintained two separate teams of employees since the beginning of the pandemic. These two teams have worked completely separate of each other, allowing for some redundancy in case of a positive diagnosis. The secondary team has been operating the food bank since Monday, October 6. Every member of the team who was on site at the time of the two team members who have tested positive have been tested and will remain in quarantine, per Missoula City-County Health Department recommendations.

“We continue to keep the safety of our team and community our highest priority,” said Aaron Brock, executive director. “We are supporting our team members who are isolating at home, and continuing our services during this challenging time for so many families.”

Those who wish to support the food bank at this time are encouraged to make financial donations through the organization’s website at www.missoulafoodbank.org.

Prepared meals for kids will continue to be distributed during operating hours; parents and guardians can request meals from the welcome desk through the main entrance. Meals will not be distributed from the EmPower Place entrance at this time and the Kids Eat Free Bus will not operate for the weeks of reduced services.

MFB&CC is working closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department; close contacts of the employees are being traced and contacted by MCCHD.