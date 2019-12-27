The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is running behind on its annual holiday food and fundraising drive, and if it doesn’t make its goal by the end of the year, it will be the first time in 34 years.
Aaron Brock, the food bank’s executive director, said it’s also the first year the fundraising goal was set at the same level as the previous year, despite a substantial increase in visitors. As of early December, the food bank had already served upwards of 1,000 more people than the whole previous year. Some 26,243 individuals were served in 2018.
“Our team is optimistic and hopeful, but also a little bit worried,” Brock said. “In Missoula, we have an incredibly generous community, and while we at the food bank are always trying to do more and more, we’re also asking the community to step up with us.”
The $250,000 goal was surpassed last year by about $4,000, but this year, with just four days left before the end of the drive, Brock said the food bank had raised about $176,000.
Gwen Grenfell, a volunteer who helps new shoppers at the food bank get acquainted with the system, said the two most important things keeping the food bank going are the donations and the volunteers. And without both of those essentials, the impact would be widespread.
“I think people would be surprised by who actually comes here,” she said. “It’s a lot of working people, but when you don’t make enough to meet all your needs, with rent being so high, it makes a tremendous difference.”
Grenfell said she has needed to use the food bank, especially when she was raising five kids as a single mother, often holding more than one job to get as close to making ends meet as possible. After a motorcycle accident left her to unable to work years ago, she's had the food bank there when times got tough on a fixed income.
But food isn't the only thing that she's found at the food bank, where she's been volunteering for about a year and a half. She said it also helped her reconnect with society after the isolation of being out of work for so long.
"It's an outlet for me, even if it's only once a week, and it's a way I can give back," she said. "It makes you feel so good and energized after being here for a few hours. I've seen 100 people come through in a three-hour shift, so you can see the difference you're making."
Besides the food pantry available to people in need, the food bank offers a wide variety of services, including an after-school program. It will soon host a medical clinic in conjunction with Partnership Health.
Twenty-nine local schools also participate in the food bank's Kids EmPower Pack program, which provides a weekend's supply of food to kids every Friday to bring home. Teachers and other school staff help distribute the the packs discreetly, ensuring kids in need won't be hungry over the weekend, even if their parents don't have time to go to the food bank.
Brock said people considering donating can know they'll be getting a good bang for their buck, with only about 7% of the food bank's budget going to overhead costs, like salaries for its paid staff, well below the national average.
In addition to the financial donations, the annual food drive also has a goal for nonperishable food donations. This year, the goal for that is 55,000 pounds of food, and so far they've brought in about 40,000 pounds.
Brock said there were a few reasons why end-of-year donations were down, ranging from people simply donating earlier in the year, to changes in the tax code making charitable giving less financially rewarding.
"Part of me thinks this happens every year, where a few days before we think we’re not going to make it, but in the end we always have," Brock said. "So we're hopeful, and grateful for the incredible support we've already seen."