On the last day of 2019, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center thanked donors for helping it not only meet but exceed its fundraising goal and pull in $250,759.
"Missoula! You did it!" said the Food Bank's post on Facebook. "We are sending every thank you imaginable to so many generous donors, including Patt and Terry Payne, who pushed us over our goal on the very last day of this year!
"We do not take for granted the incredible support of this community. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
Late last week, Food Bank executive director Aaron Brock had said the Food Bank was behind in its fundraising goal. He remained optimistic, but with just four days left in the year, he also was a tad worried because the nonprofit that served at least 27,000 people this year had raised only $176,000, despite keeping its $250,000 goal level from last year.
Last year, the Food Bank exceeded its goal by $4,000, meeting its goal for 34 years straight.
However, the Food Bank appeared to be behind on meeting its goal for food donations. The nonprofit could not be reached Tuesday afternoon, but in its regular daily food drive update to the Missoulian (see the regular sleigh logo on the Montana page), the Food Bank noted Tuesday it had collected 48,861 pounds of food out of 55,000 pounds.
One day earlier, United Way of Missoula County dropped off a $5,000 check, which CEO Susan Hay Patrick said the board had approved that very morning. In a video of Hay Patrick and Brock posted to the nonprofit's Facebook page, Hay Patrick described the reason the board believed the donation was important.
"United Way believes in building a better community in education, financial stability, and health," she said. "And people in our community can't be well educated, can't be financially secure, and can't be healthy if they don't get enough to eat.
"And you do such a wonderful job here at the Food Bank of nurturing community, nourishing community. We're so grateful. And we challenge all of you to join us in supporting Missoula Food Bank's year end holiday drive." Donors can make contributions at donatenow.networkforgood.org/missoulafoodbank.