Missoula food bank nears holiday goal, still taking donations

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center attracted over $316,000 in cash donations for its annual holiday drive this year, making it the most a single fundraiser has brought in to date.

The food bank’s goal was $325,000 for its 37th Holiday Drive fundraiser, and Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson expects more donations to trickle in through the coming week.

“I am extremely excited about it,” Allison Thompson said. “This particular goal is a very lofty goal.”

The $316,132.75 came from Missoulians and people invested in the Missoula food bank’s work, Allison Thompson said. The figure doesn’t include donations from its major donors.

“I do feel confident that in the next couple of days we’re going to hit that goal,” she said.

Cash donations raised in the drive help bolster the food bank’s operations and its “store,” a pantry where any family experiencing food insecurity can access goods for their household.

Allison Thompson previously told the Missoulian a $325,000 goal is an increase from past years, but it represents the increased need the community is seeing for emergency food assistance. Hundreds of households have recently stopped by the food bank for the first time. Last year, the food bank’s goal was $300,000, and $250,000 in 2020.

She anticipates the high demand for food assistance will carry over into 2023.

“Something we look at is the consumer price index,” she explained. “We are seeing that the cost of living is plateauing and continues to remain very high. People’s expenses are very high at this moment around housing and around food. We do not anticipate that is going to change anytime soon.”

As Missoula’s food bank prepares for the spiked demand to continue, both food and cash donations are needed.

“Our food donations are really helpful because they provide a variety that we might not be able to purchase,” she said. Proteins and fresh produce are especially encouraged, but any staple foods like rice, beans and pasta are useful, too.

“That variety is huge,” she said.

Cash donations help, since the food bank can typically stretch a dollar further than it would go making a regular purchase at a grocery store, Allison Thompson explained.

Most of the donations come from Missoula residents, Allison Thompson said, but also come from people out-of-state, including family members of people who have used the food bank.

“We just absolutely appreciate the generosity of the community here in Missoula,” she said. “We could not do this work without our community. We just so appreciate everything they’ve done to make 2022 successful.”

Food drop-offs can be made at 1720 Wyoming Street. Gifts can be made online at missoulafoodbank.org, by mail to 1720 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801, or in person at the same address.