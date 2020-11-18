Missoula Food Bank needs turkeys

The Missoula Food Bank is in need of more holiday birds for its Annual Turkey Distribution on Sunday, where they expect to serve more than 2,400 families.
On Tuesday, the local nonprofit posted on Facebook a photo of a bin containing only five frozen turkeys, with a call for donations from the community.
“Help us fill our freezer to keep our friends, neighbors, families and individuals nourished in our community,” the post read. “We’ll be accepting donations all this week.”
By Wednesday morning, executive director Aaron Brock said they were up to about 100 turkeys on site and had enough monetary donations to purchase 1,200 more. That still leaves a large chunk before they reach 2,400, he said.
“Every time we ask for support from this community, so many generous Missoulians step up,” he said. “We’re certainly optimistic we’ll be able to provide a turkey and other fixings to every family that needs it, and yet we’re certainly a long ways away from where we need to be.”
Last year, the Food Bank served around 2,000 families during its turkey distribution. The annual event provides a turkey dinner and sides to anyone in need. Brock said they’ve increased their goal this year after seeing more need than ever before due to the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s been the busiest year in our history, unfortunately,” he said. “There are so many families who, even in the best of times, are making it paycheck to paycheck. One small event can break an already tight budget, and the pandemic has exacerbated those pressures and concerns that already existed.”
The Food Bank is taking both turkey donations and monetary donations through Friday, which they use to purchase birds from stores in town.
Brock said there’s no wrong way to donate, but as the end of the week approaches, it's more helpful to donate turkeys than it is to write a check.
“As Friday nears, I might steer folks toward donating a physical turkey, because we run out of time to do that purchasing ourselves.”
Turkey and monetary donations can be dropped off at the back alley door of the Missoula Food Bank at 1720 Wyoming St. Donations will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Monetary donations can also be made online at missoulafoodbank.org.
The Annual Turkey Distribution runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Food Bank. Patrons are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles. There is no registration or sign-up needed to receive a turkey.
Donations for the turkey distribution are included in the University of Montana-Montana State rivalry Can the Cats drive in partnership with the UM Food Pantry, so Brock said there’s extra incentive to give.
“It’s a friendly competition that we both probably take much too seriously, so that’s really fun and we hope we win.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.