Missoula Food Bank needs turkeys

The Missoula Food Bank is in need of more holiday birds for its Annual Turkey Distribution on Sunday, where they expect to serve more than 2,400 families.

On Tuesday, the local nonprofit posted on Facebook a photo of a bin containing only five frozen turkeys, with a call for donations from the community.

“Help us fill our freezer to keep our friends, neighbors, families and individuals nourished in our community,” the post read. “We’ll be accepting donations all this week.”

By Wednesday morning, executive director Aaron Brock said they were up to about 100 turkeys on site and had enough monetary donations to purchase 1,200 more. That still leaves a large chunk before they reach 2,400, he said.

“Every time we ask for support from this community, so many generous Missoulians step up,” he said. “We’re certainly optimistic we’ll be able to provide a turkey and other fixings to every family that needs it, and yet we’re certainly a long ways away from where we need to be.”

Last year, the Food Bank served around 2,000 families during its turkey distribution. The annual event provides a turkey dinner and sides to anyone in need. Brock said they’ve increased their goal this year after seeing more need than ever before due to the pandemic.

