More than half of December has passed, but the Missoula Food Bank’s holiday drive fell short of the halfway mark to its ambitious fundraising goal of $250,000.
The food bank said Monday it still needs $134,000 to reach the mark.
Executive director Aaron Brock said he’s optimistic it’ll happen.
“We’re at 46 percent of our goal, so it feels like we’re just a little bit behind,” Brock said. “This is such a generous community. At least in terms of cash, we’re really hopeful our community helps us finish the year strong.”
The goal of $250,000 is up from $225,000 in recent years. Last year, in the food bank's first December in its new, expanded location at 1720 Wyoming St., Missoulians came through with almost $231,000.
A target of 55,000 pounds of food items remains the same. When it was all counted last year, food donations topped 75,000.
As the need grows rapidly, the emphasis has been on cash donations, which allow for the purchase of more food at lower prices.
Jessica Allred, the food bank’s director of development and advocacy, related a couple of anecdotes that emphasize the demand.
A woman came by the food bank last week on her break between jobs.
“The plumbing in her home froze, and she and her kids needed a little help with food because she had spent everything on repairs,” Allred said in a press release.
She met an older man the same day who was frustrated to be at the food bank after working hard his whole life.
“But his wife isn’t doing well, and though he struggled with the decision to come to a food bank, he valued her health more than that feeling of embarrassment,” Allred said. “Every one of the 25,000-plus people who come through our doors each year has a story.”
“Unfortunately we’re a growth industry just like anti-hunger organizations all across the state, across the region, across the country,” Brock said. “It’s not because unemployment is super high, it’s because many of our neighbors are struggling to stretch their paychecks to pay expenses. Missoula is not a cheap place to live.”
The food bank served 25,344 different people in 2017, or one of every five people who lives in Missoula County. That number is expected to be even greater in 2018, and Brock doesn’t see the situation changing for the better in 2019.
He said people are spending more than half their income just keeping a roof over their heads.
“That’s not a sustainable arrangement,” Brock said. “That puts some urgency in this drive for us.”
Donations of food and funds are accepted at Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, 1720 Wyoming St., as well as at all Missoula fire stations and First Security Bank branches. To donate online or for more information, go to missoulafoodbank.org.