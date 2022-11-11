Missoula Food Bank selects new executive director

A longtime local nonprofit leader has taken over the helm of one of Missoula’s most important and busiest organizations.

Amy Allison Thompson has been named the new executive director of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center. Her first day was Nov. 7.

Allison Thompson was the executive director of the Poverello Center homeless shelter for five years and most recently served as the clinical director of the Open Aid Alliance.

“I am so excited to start this next chapter," she said. "I have always been impressed with the food bank's strong staff and volunteers and their commitment to their clients. I look forward to engaging with the entire team to best address what our community needs right now and ensure we are sustainable moving forward."

Allison Thompson grew up in Havre and earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's in social work at the University of Montana. She developed an integrated behavioral health program in Libby, worked as an outpatient therapist supervisor in Great Falls and served as the executive director of the National Association of Social Workers.

"When I discovered what social work was, it put a label on everything I ever cared about," Allison Thompson said. "I am deeply concerned about food insecurity. If food needs aren't met, people have a hard time doing anything else."

During her tenure at the Pov, the nonprofit increased the operating budget by 35%, navigated two catastrophic and expensive plumbing issues, spearheaded the Missoula Coordinated Entry System, facilitated the creation of the Mobile Support Team and designed and opened the emergency winter shelter for 150 unhoused Missoulians.

"The Montana Food Bank and Community Center’s board of directors is thrilled to bring Amy into the family, and we look forward to the diverse experience she brings with her," said Ashley Ostheimer Hilliard, the nonprofit's board chair. "Amy's experience in social justice initiatives and her familiarity with our local communities complement the food bank's commitment to nourishing the community through development, advocacy and food security."

When she’s not working or volunteering, Allison Thompson said she enjoys spending time with her 5-year-old child Porter, her husband Evan and their three dogs.

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is the primary resource for emergency food assistance in Missoula County. In 2021, the organization served one in four people countywide through its pantry, which has a “choice model." That means people can pick out whatever they want. Other ancillary programs serve more people in the county through rural satellite pantries and special programs serving children and seniors. The food bank is located at 1720 Wyoming St. in Missoula and is open for distribution Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information about programs, services, and volunteer opportunities, go to missoulafoodbank.org.