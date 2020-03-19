Missoula Food Bank serves record number; grassroots efforts form

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center saw its busiest day in history on Monday, when it served over 360 households, comprised of more than 1,100 individuals.
"A typical day for us is the high hundreds, and a busy day is in the low- to mid-200s, so we're taking a busy day and adding another hundred families and households," said Aaron Brock, the Food Bank's executive director, on Thursday.
Brock attributes the number of visitors Monday to the perception of scarcity and wanted to make clear the Food Bank has plenty of food. He said he does not want the nonprofit to get overwhelmed and then actually run out of food.
Despite the influx of visitors, Brock also said he is confident the Food Bank will be able to meet Missoulians' increased needs as they join a number of other local organizations and grassroots efforts mobilizing to help neighbors as Montanans feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The anticipated spread of the virus and several local and statewide mandates have led many restaurants, bars, gyms, child care centers and other businesses to close or pare back services — resulting in an increasing number of people who are experiencing job, income and food insecurity, and strains on other basic needs.
“We are seeing people this week who are coming in our doors and telling us they have been laid off or calling to ask about services because their hours have been cut or because their kids are at home so they can no longer work their normal jobs,” Brock said.
The Food Bank is currently in need of financial donations to purchase foods for their emergency grab-and-go model, and volunteers who are in good health can sign up to distribute those boxes on the Food Bank's Facebook page.
Missoulians also created a grassroots Facebook group called “Missoula COVID-19 Mutual Aid Organizing,” which had attracted over 3,000 members by Thursday afternoon.
Members of the group posted links to resources and helpful information, including a list of local restaurants that are still offering takeout and delivery, as well as public and private online forms where community members can request help and assistance.
On Thursday, a member shared a post by Conner Buxton, of C.M. Buxton Jeweler, offering almost 30 gift cards for $25 to the grocery chain store Albertsons. "We would like to thank everyone who has and continues to support our small business and all the other small businesses out there," the post read.
A number of people in the group requested and offered help with food or other services, with some offering assistance in the form of child care in exchange for financial or food assistance. Some have offered to deliver items at the door to reduce contact. Meanwhile, other organizations like the Food Bank are working on ways to get food to people who can't visit in-person.
One Google form within the group allows people to post specific needs and contact information so neighbors can reach out, but it also includes a disclaimer advising people to maintain distance whenever possible, and not to deliverer groceries or give rides to people they have not had recent or previous contact with.
“As much as I want to inspire people to be do-gooders and just go out in the community to help people, this isn’t like a hurricane or a natural disaster,” said Toffer Lehnherr, who created the group. “ You might feel fine, but you could still be putting your neighbor at risk.”
Lehnherr is the director of Pedal Missoula and said he is an active community organizer. He and others have been managing the group and participating in e-meetings with a number of other community members, city and county officials and nonprofits — all in an effort to brainstorm ways to address community-wide needs such as childcare.
On Wednesday afternoon, Sam Duncan, a community organizer at North Missoula Community Development Corporation, hosted an online meeting in response to coronavirus for the Northside and Westside neighborhoods. Participants discussed challenges exacerbated by coronavirus, such as housing insecurity, and brainstormed strategies to respond to those needs, such as reaching out to city and county officials and landlords to discuss options for things like waiving late rent fees.
Duncan said they are interested in neighborhood-based organizing because even Facebook groups may not capture all of the need in the community for people who lack internet.
United Way of Missoula County is also dedicating all donations to their emergency and disaster relief fund for local COVID-19 relief. Donations can be made on their website.
On Wednesday alone, donors contributed over $115,000 to the fund said Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County.
“We’re designing a low-barrier application process targeting displaced service industry workers who are likely to have very little to fall back on,” Hay Patrick said.
Hay Patrick said United Way is also looking at ways to support other nonprofits including the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center, the YWCA of Missoula and Missoula Aging Services, in addition to others.
Liz Moore, the executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association, said individuals should donate to organizations "they know and love" to decrease the danger of giving into a scam.
Moore said that United Way of Missoula County's emergency fund is a good option at this time because "then you’re letting people who are on the front line make the decision about where the money goes."
She said both United Way and Guidestar can serve as helpful resources for vetting nonprofits, and that donations to GoFundMe campaigns should be "based on relationships" with the organizers.