Missoula Food Bank serves record number; grassroots efforts form

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center saw its busiest day in history on Monday, when it served over 360 households, comprised of more than 1,100 individuals.

"A typical day for us is the high hundreds, and a busy day is in the low- to mid-200s, so we're taking a busy day and adding another hundred families and households," said Aaron Brock, the Food Bank's executive director, on Thursday.

Brock attributes the number of visitors Monday to the perception of scarcity and wanted to make clear the Food Bank has plenty of food. He said he does not want the nonprofit to get overwhelmed and then actually run out of food.

Despite the influx of visitors, Brock also said he is confident the Food Bank will be able to meet Missoulians' increased needs as they join a number of other local organizations and grassroots efforts mobilizing to help neighbors as Montanans feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The anticipated spread of the virus and several local and statewide mandates have led many restaurants, bars, gyms, child care centers and other businesses to close or pare back services — resulting in an increasing number of people who are experiencing job, income and food insecurity, and strains on other basic needs.