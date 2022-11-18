Missoula Food Bank to distribute 2,500 turkeys and food baskets on Sunday

The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center will distribute more than 2,500 turkeys on Sunday to ensure those in need can enjoy a holiday meal for Thanksgiving.

The food bank serves more than 2,000 households each month in its free grocery store, assisting more than 6,000 people locally. Food insecurity in Missoula County has been on the rise since the onset of the COVID pandemic and the food bank serves about 500 new households each month.

“More everyday people in our community are left without enough for a traditional holiday meal this year,” said Allison Thompson, executive director of the food bank. “Families shouldn’t have to decide between paying their utilities and having a turkey on their table on Thursday.”

Rising costs for housing, food, transportation, health care and child care have also contributed to the growing number of patrons at the food bank. In 2021, the organization served one in four people in the county.

“It is disheartening to see more of our neighbors in need but if there is any community that can pull this off, it is this one,” Thompson said.

Ahead of the distribution event on Sunday, the food bank gathered donations of holiday meal staples like turkeys, potatoes, onions, squash and carrots as well as canned vegetables, boxed pie crust mix and bulk flour or sugar. Monetary donations can also be accepted online at missoulafoodbank.org.

All donations received before Saturday afternoon will also go toward the Can the Cats Food Drive, the annual competition between communities with the University of Montana and Montana State University to see which can raise the most food and funds for their local food bank.

“We know we’re not alone in experiencing high costs,” shared Gregg Ascuitto, the food bank’s longtime warehouse and purchasing manager. “Birds are up to $1.77 a pound this year, and the cost per meal has risen nearly $7 from last year to $28.93 a person. We’re really grateful for any way anyone can help.”

The food bank will distribute turkeys and holiday meal kits to community members on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its location at 1720 Wyoming Street. Those with vehicles are encouraged to use the drive-thru, but walk-up distribution is available as well.