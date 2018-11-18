Kelli Hess, director of operations at the Missoula Food Bank, said she was nervous at the start of the week whether they would be able to fulfill the needs of clients at this year’s Thanksgiving meal distribution.
“On Monday we had one turkey in the freezer. Just one,” she said. “But the community really stepped up.”
By stepping up, Hess means that donations poured in to the point that by the time the first clients were handed their food on Sunday morning, 2,200 turkeys were packed into the food bank’s freezers.
This is the second year the Missoula Food Bank has held the Thanksgiving meal giveaway at its new location at the intersection of Wyoming and Catlin streets. Hess said when the first turkeys — along with a grocery bag containing pumpkin pie mix and crust, cranberry sauce, and other Thanksgiving meal staples — were given out in the morning, the lineup of cars stretched up to Russell Street and down to Catlin’s intersection with Third Street.
“We are seeing an ever-increasing need, and I expect we will go through all of these today,” Hess said as another set of wheeled shelves with bags of prepacked items was pushed down the hallway behind her.
To pull off the giveaway every year, the food bank relies on a team of volunteers, this year numbering around 130. Many of the volunteers come from local companies, nonprofit organizations and civic groups.
Nancy Melby, a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, said every month they choose an “intergenerational event” bringing together older members and children to give back to the community, and frequently select the food bank as the way to accomplish that goal.
"It's just a good way of bringing everyone in the church together," she said.
Montana Youth Challenge
This year, included in the food bank's volunteers were seven teenagers seeing Missoula again for the first time in months.
Each of them are cadets at the Montana Youth Challenge Academy, a residential alternative education option affiliated with the National Guard and based on the University of Montana-Western campus in Dillon.
“All of them for whatever reason have withdrawn from high school,” said Michelle Nelon, post-residential supervisor at the academy.
The cadets will graduate in December after finishing the roughly five-month-long program, after which each of them must have a plan of where they intend to go next: school, job training programs or the military.
Sunday was the start of a Thanksgiving break for the cadets, the first time they have returned home since starting the program in July.
“Volunteering here gives them a really good feeling of giving back, of generosity,” Nelon said. “It’s something all young people need.”
Jessica Loobey, 17, and 18-year-old Jessenia Haines said they were nervous when they pulled off the Interstate and back into Missoula on Sunday.
“It was a great feeling being back, but even in that time it feels like the city has changed a lot,” Loobey said.
At the food bank, Loobey and Haines removed the papery skin from onions before bagging them in plastic to eventually join the other food in the grocery sacks. They were joined by their mothers, as well as Kim Kees, Loobey’s mentor at the academy. Each cadet chooses a mentor — often a former teacher or extended family member — to help keep them on track during the program and after graduation.
Kees was the health enhancement teacher at Willard when Loobey was in school there.
“I don’t think Jessica liked me very much. I was surprised when she reached out but I couldn’t turn her down,” Kees said.
At the next table, Sam Ratcliffe was bagging potatoes. The 18-year-old cadet said after graduating from the academy next month he intends to join the Air Force after meeting with a recruiter who visited Dillon.
“I’ve always wanted to be a cop since I was a little kid. When the recruiter said I could get placed as military police I thought that was a much better route than the road I was heading down,” said Ratcliffe, adding that his long-term plan is to complete a career in the military before coming back to Missoula to try to become a deputy.
Nelon said the academy continues to monitor and receive reports from cadet’s mentors for a year after graduation.
“Eighty percent of them, 12 months out, are still positively placed,” she said.
And while almost half of the cadets came into the program with some sort of adverse experience in the justice system, Nelon said at the end of that year, just one percent of cadet graduates will have been incarcerated again.
The next session of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy — which has been active since 1999 — starts in January, and Nelon said they are still recruiting for members for the free program, which is funded by a combination of federal and state money. More information is available at www.youthchallenge.mt.gov.