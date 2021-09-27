Missoula Food Bank urgently seeking volunteers for 45 open positions

The Missoula Food Bank is urgently seeking volunteers amid a rise in demand for its services during the pandemic.
There are 45 open spots, with a need for a list of substitutes as well, according to Jessica Allred, the food bank's director of development and advocacy.
With a variety of positions available, from customer service to shelf-stocking to deliveries, the Food Bank can match people with their skill sets, she said. The nonprofit has about 200 volunteers, but they desperately need more people to donate a few hours of their time each week to support food assistance in the community.
The food bank is Missoula County's primary resource for emergency food assistance and serves both a large population and a large geographical region. In 2020, the organization served the basic food needs of over 36,000 different individuals, which is one out of every four people in the county. The organization saw a 20% increase in demand for its services in 2020 compared to 2019 and things haven't slowed down in 2021.
They're seeking help with a wide range of their offerings. Volunteers are needed for the the food pantry, packaging school day snacks, afterschool meals and weekend meals for students, supporting home delivery programs for aging neighbors and mentoring in its onsite child-learning center.
"With weekday and evening shifts open and a range of different job options, volunteering can fit into many different schedules," Allred said. "Volunteers at the food bank overwhelmingly say that they love their time volunteering, and that making a difference in their community and working alongside other volunteers is something they look forward to each week."
Robin Abeshaus said she's volunteered at the facility for 20 years and would recommend it to anyone.
"It's a really great place to volunteer," she said. "One of the things that I find really amazing about the food bank is that they are really good at matching volunteers to jobs that are good for them."
Abeshaus has made lots of good friends and met many interesting people while volunteering, she said.
"There are people here I've known for a long time that I enjoy running into at other places," she said.
The joy she gets from her time there is priceless, she noted.
"I volunteer at the food bank because nothing feels impossible," she said. "Because I think there are so many places in society right now where people say 'no we can't, no we can't.'
"And as a food bank, the attitude has been much more 'that's important, how can we do it' and it keeps me feeling positive about where things are going."
Volunteers come from all different backgrounds, generations and abilities, according to Allred.
She also made it clear that the organization is committed to being anti-racist and provides a welcoming and safe space for all gender and sexual identities. Volunteers and customers wear masks inside the facility for safety.
"Most volunteers donate between two and four hours per week, though there are bi-weekly and monthly opportunities as well," she said.
Aaron Brock, the organization's executive director, said the place wouldn't be able to function without community support.
“We talk all the time about how the food bank really is this magical place,” Brock said. “Without question, it is our volunteers who make that magic.”
For more information visit online at missoulafoodbank.org.