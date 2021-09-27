Missoula Food Bank urgently seeking volunteers for 45 open positions

Robin Abeshaus said she's volunteered at the facility for 20 years and would recommend it to anyone.

"It's a really great place to volunteer," she said. "One of the things that I find really amazing about the food bank is that they are really good at matching volunteers to jobs that are good for them."

Abeshaus has made lots of good friends and met many interesting people while volunteering, she said.

"There are people here I've known for a long time that I enjoy running into at other places," she said.

The joy she gets from her time there is priceless, she noted.

"I volunteer at the food bank because nothing feels impossible," she said. "Because I think there are so many places in society right now where people say 'no we can't, no we can't.'

"And as a food bank, the attitude has been much more 'that's important, how can we do it' and it keeps me feeling positive about where things are going."

Volunteers come from all different backgrounds, generations and abilities, according to Allred.