 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Missoula Freestyle Ski Team trains for competition

  • 0
Missoula Freestyle Ski Team moguls training 01

Thomas Stevens, a coach and brother of Olympian Darian Stevens, practices moguls — which includes jumps — at Snowbowl in preparation for the regional competition this weekend. Skiers from Bozeman, Idaho and Utah will compete with Missoula skiers in the single mogul competition Saturday and Sunday.
Missoula Freestyle Ski Team moguls training 02

Daniel Crosbie, of Victor, practices his aerials during a training day in preparation for the Missoula Freestyle Ski Team’s regional mogul competition at Snowbowl this weekend.
Missoula Freestyle Ski Team moguls training 03

A skier hits moguls during a training day at Snowbowl.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News