Missoula fundraising event brings in $9K for Ukraine support

About 200 Missoulians packed Imagine Nation Brewing Wednesday evening to hear stories about Ukraine, raising over $9,000 to support the Ukrainian people.

The event was hosted by Soft Landing Missoula, the International Rescue Committee, Montana World Affairs Council and Jeannette Rankin Peace Center.

"When the organizations that put this on came together, we knew right away that there were people in our community that were incredibly affected by this conflict, this invasion," Soft Landing Executive Director Mary Poole said. "It was really important to us that we offer that space to hear directly from them."

She pointed to Missoula's history of welcoming refugees, starting in the late 1900s. Now Missoula resettles and is home for refugees from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Congo, Iraq and Syria.

"The work that we've done in this community and what we've built here together is going to create a path for anyone that is affected by such war to be welcome in Missoula, and that might include Ukrainian refugees eventually," Poole said.

As of Friday morning, about $9,000 was raised for the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit group that provides meals to people when disasters strike around the globe.

Three speakers with ties to Ukraine and Russia opened the event sharing their stories and feelings about the invasion, along with information on how to best support Ukrainians seeking refuge.

"It's not just a war. It's directly trying to eliminate Ukraine as a nation," Mykhailo Lytiuga said, adding that Ukrainians as an ethnicity are not going anywhere. Lytiuga moved to Montana from Ukraine in 2015, but still has two daughters who live there.

Katya Bays moved to Missoula about seven years ago from Russia.

"These past two weeks have been a kaleidoscope of emotions — anger, fear, hopelessness and unbearable shame," Bays said, describing the shock she felt on the morning she woke up to the news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. She has family that lives in Russia.

"This is not our choice. No one gave us a privilege to have a choice," Bays continued. "I just know (people in Russia) do not support this war."

Sofia Skripka, a first-generation Ukrainian, will be hosting a Ukrainian cooking class later in the month with Soft Landing's United We Eat program. Proceeds will also go to the World Central Kitchen.

UM Russian professor Ona Renner-Fahey noted many of her students were in the crowd, several of whom have studied in Ukraine and have ties to and friends in the country. The UM Russian program made a donation, too.

Eamon Fahey, director of the International Rescue Committee in Missoula, anticipates that while Montana won't see any Ukrainian refugees in the immediate future, he said it's likely Ukrainians may be sent to Missoula for resettlement at some point down the road.

"I encourage everyone to stay involved, to contribute to all of these fine organizations that do really important work," Fahey said.

Clearwater Credit Union also donated $1,000.

"I just want to say a huge thank you to Missoula," Poole said toward the end of the event. "When we have events, when we talk about these things, you come and you turn out and you show up and you give."

Donations can still be made at donate.wck.org/inbc.

