Every week, trucks laden with thousands of tons of Missoula’s trash make the perilous two-hour trek over a steep, winding mountain pass to dump all that garbage in the Helena landfill.

The reason why a town so far away takes all that refuse from the Garden City is the result of a long-simmering battle over garbage hauling that’s finally boiling over.

The new competitor in the market, Grizzly Disposal and Recycling, is accusing the longstanding garbage company, Republic Services, of “predatory pricing” and other efforts to regain the monopoly it held for decades in Missoula.

Grizzly Disposal recently hired a consultant to fire off a letter to the Montana Consumer Counsel and the Montana Public Service Commission accusing Republic Services of offering Grizzly customers a drastically reduced rate. Grizzly Disposal believes it's an effort to price it out of business.

“It’s getting ugly,” said Grizzly Disposal owner Lance Johnson, who said he’s considering pursuing legal action to force Republic to allow his company to dump in Missoula.

No dumping

Republic Services owns and operates the Missoula landfill, and it has barred Grizzly Disposal from using the site.

That means Grizzly Disposal’s truck drivers take about 13,000 tons of trash from Missoula residential and industrial customers every month and haul 90% of it to the Helena landfill, with the rest going to Deer Lodge.

So almost every day, including in nasty winter conditions, drivers must brave the twisty, often-icy MacDonald Pass. It’s an effort that takes some 13,000 gallons of fuel — at a cost of about $65,000 for fuel and maintenance — every month.

Managers at Grizzly also say that Republic, which had been in the recent past charging around $120 every four months to residential customers for garbage service, is now calling Grizzly customers and offering that same service for about $65.

Grizzly charges its customers about $95 every four months for garbage service and managers at the company believe that Republic is trying to edge them out of the market by denying them access to the landfill and pursuing customers at a price they can’t compete with due to the long garbage haul.

Billy Fisher, the general operations manager of Grizzly Disposal, said he’s “tried to play nice” for the past year but has grown increasingly frustrated. He said he’d gladly pay Republic to use the landfill in Missoula to keep his drivers safe and reduce the cost of transportation, but his offer has been repeatedly turned down.

“Republic is trying to get back to their monopolistic ways,” he said.

A request for comment about this story sent to Republic Service’s media team was not returned.

Big change

Grizzly Disposal entered the Missoula market in 2022 after winning approval from the Montana Public Service Commission, on a 3-2 vote, to become the second garbage hauler allowed to operate here.

Before last year, Missoula had only one garbage hauler since about 1979. In 2008, Republic Services purchased Allied Waste, which was at the time the only garbage hauler in the county. Republic Services is an Arizona-based, publicly traded company that has more than 16,000 trucks in more than 40 states. It hauls nearly 200,000 tons of trash into the landfill every year in Missoula.

The multiple hearings before the final vote were tense, with both companies pointing fingers at each other and saying Missoula would be better off with their proposal.

Republic had hired high-powered attorney Bill Mercer, a state legislator, to fight against Grizzly's application.

Under Montana law, motor carrier companies that provide a public service and use public roads, such as taxi providers and garbage haulers, are allowed to have a monopoly in certain communities unless a competitor can prove that there is a demonstrable need and they can improve the service.

Grizzly ultimately prevailed in getting the three votes it needed from the five-member commission.

Since they began operating here last year, Grizzly has been able to sign up about 7,000 customers, about 60% of whom are residential.

The two companies co-existed fairly peacefully for the first few months, but things have recently heated up.

Several Missoula customers, who switched from Republic Services to Grizzly Disposal in the last year, have confirmed to the Missoulian that they’ve recently been contacted by Republic and offered the $65 rate, about half of what they were paying Republic before they switched and $30 less than their current Grizzly rate.

“When we came into town, Republic was charging around $125 or $130, and we came into town at 95 bucks,” Fisher explained. “That’s about a 16-18% profit margin. But they’ve gone back to our customers and offered $65 (per quarter year), so they almost cut the rate in half. They know $65 per quarter would be unprofitable for us, especially because we have to haul to Helena. That would be below our cost. A lot of people get upset that (Republic) didn’t offer that lower price in the first place, so people stick with us. But that’s predatory pricing in a nutshell. We’re going to pursue it in a legal matter.”

The reason Grizzly can make it work is Helena's landfill charges a relatively cheap rate of $42 a ton.

But, Fisher said, his company could easily cut $20 off the rate they charge customers per quarter if they could use the Missoula landfill.

Other effects

Competition might be healthy for customers' wallets, but it's not too great for the environment or the safety of the drivers going to Helena.

According to the City of Missoula 2019 Community Greenhouse Gas Inventory, solid waste disposal accounted for roughly 5% of the 1.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted in the urban boundary in that year. That number has surely ticked up with the new garbage war.

Johnson, who also owns a trash hauling company near Bozeman, said that he’d love for his trucks not to have to burn so much fossil fuel every day going to Helena.

“Our costs can only go down so low and still make money,” he said. “It would be a lot better for the people of Missoula if we could get in the landfill. They’re forcing us to drive and it puts my drivers in danger. We’re considering legal action to force them to let us in.”

Fisher said he's also worried about an accident when the roads are bad.

"It scares me every day in the winter," he said.

Grizzly hired Max Bauer, Jr., a retired general manager at Republic, to send the letter to the PSC and the Montana Consumer Counsel. He noted that Republic owns the only private landfill within 120 miles of Missoula.

"Republic has continued to deny access to Grizzly even though no other company has been declined access since the landfill opened in 1968," he said.

"In order to stop the loss of customers, Republic seems to have cut their residential rate by approximately 50%," Bauer continued. "If this is not predatory pricing trying to eliminate the only competitor, then they must have been making an obscene profit to lose that much revenue."