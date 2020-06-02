Missoula gas tax close, leans on passing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula County voters were nearly split on the 2-cent per gallon gas tax, but most favored the increase, according to initial results released by the Missoula County Elections Office shortly after polls closed Tuesday.

About half of Missoula County voters, 19,101, or 50.62%, were in favor of the tax, while 18,635, or 49.38%, voted against the tax. Elections administrator Bradley Seaman estimated at least 80% of ballots had been counted in initial results.

The tax would generate an estimated $1.1 million, which would be split evenly between the city and county for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of public roads.

"If it passes, I'm really excited because I want less property taxes and better services for our citizens," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said Tuesday night. "And if it doesn't win, I'm not going to feel like people hate this idea."

Slotnick said the county wasn't able to do much campaigning around the tax due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to keep our roads in good shape, and there are a lot of people hurting out there who certainly don't need their property taxes raised," Slotnick said. "A gas tax would be a wonderful alternative so that people besides just the citizens of the county would be paying to fix our roads."