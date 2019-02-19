Three Rivers Collaborative

Thursday's Celebration of Missoula's Rivers runs from 5:30 to 7:30 at Conflux Brewing with a short presentation from group members and Mayor John Engen, Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick and Director of the Montana Governor’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, Rachel VandeVoort, at 6 p.m., followed by light appetizers and a chance to visit with hosts and attendees. Participants will have an opportunity to learn about river use trends in the Missoula area, current river projects, and how to participate in future meetings and discussions.

For more information, please email

threeriverscollaborative@gmail.com.