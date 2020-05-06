Missoula gets $1.1 million in EPA cleanup funds

The city plans to use this $326,725, plus another $66,919 in Missoula Redevelopment Agency funds, for the cleanup. Under the grant application the city had submitted in November, this work was scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

“We are still moving ahead as planned on the cleanup work for that particular site,” said Eran Pehan, the City’s director of Housing and Community Development, on the conference call. “I think it’s too early at this point to tell if that process is going to be delayed by the COVID pandemic. There’s a possibility that will be the case, but I think at this point it’s too early for us to tell.”

Missoula Mayor John Engen, also on the call, added that “on the contracting side, contractors are eager to get work done, they can do it safely ... and the bid environment is good.”

Another $800,000 will be used by the city’s Revolving Loan Fund for cleanup related loans and subgrants. According to a press release, its activities are currently focused on the Bitterroot Spur Corridor and the Westside neighborhood.

The EPA’s press release quoted both Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester expressing support for the decision. Katie Schoettler, a spokesperson for Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, also joined the press call to commend the news.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.