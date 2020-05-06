Missoula gets $1.1 million in EPA cleanup funds

The City of Missoula has received more than $1.1 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up local industrial sites.
On Wednesday, the EPA announced that Missoula was among 151 communities nationwide receiving a total of $65.6 million in funding through the agency’s Brownfields program, which funds the cleanup of sites whose future use is affected by the presence or possible presence of a contaminant.
Missoula has received $5 million in EPA Brownfields grants since 1998, which the city has used to complete about 25 environmental assessments and 20 cleanups, EPA region 8 administrator Greg Sopkin said during a press call Wednesday. “These sites are now thriving as housing, business centers and recreational assets,” he said. “There’s no community in the West that does Brownfields work as well as Missoula.”
Out of this latest $1.1 million, $326,725 will be used to remove contaminants from the Montana Rail Link Triangle site. The city acquired this 11.4-acre property, bounded by Johnson Street, North Avenue West and the Bitterroot Spur Trail line, in 2017. It cleaned up the southernmost four acres and converted them into Montana Rail Link Park. According to the city’s Brownfields grant application, the city aims to build affordable and market-rate housing on the rest of the site. However, it remains contaminated with heavy metals and other chemicals.
The city plans to use this $326,725, plus another $66,919 in Missoula Redevelopment Agency funds, for the cleanup. Under the grant application the city had submitted in November, this work was scheduled to be completed in September 2021.
“We are still moving ahead as planned on the cleanup work for that particular site,” said Eran Pehan, the City’s director of Housing and Community Development, on the conference call. “I think it’s too early at this point to tell if that process is going to be delayed by the COVID pandemic. There’s a possibility that will be the case, but I think at this point it’s too early for us to tell.”
Missoula Mayor John Engen, also on the call, added that “on the contracting side, contractors are eager to get work done, they can do it safely ... and the bid environment is good.”
Another $800,000 will be used by the city’s Revolving Loan Fund for cleanup related loans and subgrants. According to a press release, its activities are currently focused on the Bitterroot Spur Corridor and the Westside neighborhood.
The EPA’s press release quoted both Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester expressing support for the decision. Katie Schoettler, a spokesperson for Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, also joined the press call to commend the news.
