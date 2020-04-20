Missoula gets a breather: Major state road projects elsewhere this summer

A delay until autumn of a complicated Higgins Avenue Bridge rebuild means it’ll be a rather light construction summer in the Missoula area for the Montana Department of Transportation.
And the coronavirus has nothing to do with it.
“Compared to the last couple of years, this year will have less work in the immediate Missoula area,” said Bob Vosen, the Missoula district administrator for MDT.
While a “robust construction program” is planned for the Missoula district over the summer, “some of the larger projects are in outlying areas, or in the Kalispell end of the district,” Vosen said.
The state’s first go at finding a contractor for the Higgins bridge project was shanghaied over the winter when the lone bid came in at more than twice what estimates were. The timeline was moved back and requirements tweaked to make it more attractive. MDT said recently the bid will be let in mid-May, with actual construction not starting until October.
In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak last month, Gov. Steve Bullock gave state and municipal infrastructure projects a go-ahead.
“Our maintenance folks are out there doing what they do on a day-by-day basis, and our construction jobs are still on schedule,” Vosen said last week. “At this time we’re making no changes to those schedules.”
The City of Missoula rearranged its construction projects to take advantage of lighter traffic during the stay-at-home period. Vosen said he’s seen urgings on social media that the state do the same.
“The tough part of that is only x number of contractors do the roadwork, and a lot of those contracts are already let out. We can’t get everything going everywhere at once. We don’t have enough contractors to do the work,” he said.
There’s another issue road builders face.
“One thing that can mess up any of these projects is the availability of materials, especially coming from out of state,” Vosen said.
While asphalt is largely generated by Montana companies, there are no manufacturers here for things like precast concrete, bridge beams, guardrails and signal light parts.
“We’ve been writing letters to different companies to support them, saying their work is deemed critical in Montana,” Vosen said.
Meanwhile, his crews are “doing everything we can” to follow social-distancing and masking guidelines, he said. It’s a challenge, for instance, when they’re lifting a piece of guardrail into place, and Vosen said trying to find face masks in short order “was pretty much impossible.”
After the shutdown in March, the department turned over much of its personal protection equipment, especially masks and gloves, to the medical community in the district. A supplier of handkerchiefs that can be fashioned into face masks has helped ease the immediate need.
“We’ve got the homemade masks that are OK as long as they’re some kind of cloth base, so some of the crews are wearing those when they’re in close proximity” to each other, Vosen said.
Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists this summer can enjoy the fruits of past traffic-snarling MDT projects: rehabilitated Madison Street and Bonner interstate bridges; roundabouts at I-90 interchanges at Orange and Van Buren streets; access ramps, sidewalks and curbing on many city streets, and a new Frenchtown Frontage Road, with an accompanying bike/ped path, from U.S. Highway 93 to Huson.
The final phase of the multi-year Russell Street Bridge construction should be wrapped up in May, before whatever Missoula has of a tourist season begins in earnest.
MDT’s list of summer projects in and around Missoula:
- Reconfiguration of the Grant Creek Road intersection with the I-90 westbound ramps. A contractor is expected to be selected this week, with work to start in early June.
- Federal emergency relief dollars are covering the lion’s share of a $5.5 million bank stabilization project on Highway 200 East along the Clark Fork River at the mouth of Marshall Creek. Slated to begin in May or early June, it’ll affect traffic for the rest of the construction season.
- Paving of South Fifth and Sixth streets between Russell Street and Higgins Avenue is set for late summer or early fall.
- Smaller chip seal projects on Clements and South Third, and in the East Missoula area of Speedway Avenue and Deer Creek Road also have late-summer startups.
- Guardrail work started last week on an $11 million, 16-mile paving project east of Clinton into Granite County.
A host of major MDT projects on tap outside Missoula County include a $15 million to $20 million redo of the Kalispell Bypass at the Foys Lake Intersection in anticipation of expanding the south end of the bypass from two lanes to four. A six-week closure of Highway 200 in Sanders County begins in June to redeck the Trout Creek Bridge, a $10.5 million project. And last week signaled the start of the second season of major reconstruction of U.S. Highway 2 south of Libby at Swamp Creek, a $10.3 million job that will involve pilot cars, signal lights and delays of up to 20 minutes throughout the construction season.
