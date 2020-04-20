Missoula gets a breather: Major state road projects elsewhere this summer

“Our maintenance folks are out there doing what they do on a day-by-day basis, and our construction jobs are still on schedule,” Vosen said last week. “At this time we’re making no changes to those schedules.”

The City of Missoula rearranged its construction projects to take advantage of lighter traffic during the stay-at-home period. Vosen said he’s seen urgings on social media that the state do the same.

“The tough part of that is only x number of contractors do the roadwork, and a lot of those contracts are already let out. We can’t get everything going everywhere at once. We don’t have enough contractors to do the work,” he said.

There’s another issue road builders face.

“One thing that can mess up any of these projects is the availability of materials, especially coming from out of state,” Vosen said.

While asphalt is largely generated by Montana companies, there are no manufacturers here for things like precast concrete, bridge beams, guardrails and signal light parts.