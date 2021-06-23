Missoula gets closer to acquiring downtown federal building

Also, the city currently pays about $180,000 annually to lease office space around downtown for employees.

If the federal building isn’t acquired by the city and the county, it will sell at auction to the highest bidder and could be demolished.

“We don’t know what could happen to the building if it goes to auction,” Adams said. “We’re skeptical that someone could rehab it and maintain the historic character. We would receive the building for free.”

The building is in decent condition but needs quite a bit of work in order to be a functioning center of government. Adams said it could take $30 million to get the building ready to move in, and there would also be another $10 million worth of historic preservation work required. The city and county haven’t yet identified a funding source to rehab the interior, but city manager Dale Bickell has been charged with looking into that.

Bickell told the committee there are federal funds available, and the city could expand one of the downtown urban renewal districts.

"We have all kinds of opportunities to fund this building," he said.

Adams said it could cost about $31 million to build a new city hall or about $28 million to rehab the current city hall and expand it.