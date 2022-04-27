Missoula gets go-ahead to explore changing downtown rail bridge to bike/pedestrian use

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is another step closer to creating an additional car-free, walkable and bikeable connection across the river near downtown Missoula.

Ellen Buchanan, the director of the agency, told the board of commissioners last Thursday that converting the railroad bridge emerged as a top priority for funding when judged against other potential projects in Urban Renewal District II. The bridge, which connects West Broadway near the Fresh Market grocery store on the north to McCormick Park and the baseball stadium on the south, hasn’t been used in roughly a decade by Montana Rail Link to run trains down to the Bitterroot Valley.

“We got the green light the day before yesterday from Washington Companies and Montana Rail Link to move forward with feasibility evaluation and preliminary engineering if it proves to be feasible, to take the railroad trestle over the Clark Fork River right now to the Bitterroot line and create a dual purpose facility that turns it into a bike/pedestrian trail,” Buchanan said.

However, Buchanan said the permission comes with the stipulation that whatever work is performed on the bridge must be done in a way that doesn’t permanently preclude the trestle from having rail uses on it in the future, should there be a desire to do so.

In January, Montana Rail Link informed its employees that it would be terminating the long-term lease of its 900 miles of rail line in southern Montana and northern Idaho and that Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad would resume operations on the line.

However, a BNSF spokesperson told the Missoulian that the Bitterroot Spur line is still owned by MRL. The lease held by MRL won’t be terminated until the Surface Transportation Board approves the deal. Also, BNSF won’t seek approval from the board until the company has negotiated collective bargaining agreements with MRL’s employees to become BNSF employees. Dennis Washington, the Missoula-based billionaire, founded the Washington Companies, the parent company of MRL.

The bridge currently has a locked gate across both ends and “No Trespassing” signs posted.

Ellen Buchanan told the board earlier this year that redeveloping the bridge could cost an estimated $3.5 million if the bridge has to be widened using a cantilever process to allow for train track to remain in the middle.

“We’ll of course need to do a Request For Proposals to bring folks who know what they’re talking about on board to figure out if this is feasible and how we go about doing it,” Buchanan said.

She noted that the board has already approved a strategic exit plan for Urban Renewal District II, which sunsets in 2031. Until that time, in the district, the property taxes from new development projects are overseen by the agency and used for projects that benefit the public.

“I’d like to move this along quickly,” Buchanan said. “We know that from our discussions around the strategic exit plan, we have a lot of large projects we want to accomplish between now and 2031. And if we’re going to need to issue bonds, we need to do it sooner rather than later.”

Board chair Karl Englund said normally, the board looks at a project and then gives approval for MRA staff to issue an RFP.

“But in light of the fact that we’ve already said this is a top priority, and there is no (financial) commitment, and we don’t need to worry about staff sort of running amok with RFPs so we don’t get good responses to ‘em, I thought we could do this without board action to issue the RFP,” he said. “Obviously there’s no commitment of funds until we get it and decide to commit the funds.”

He reiterated that the project is fully in line with what the board approved as priorities for the district.

Board member Nancy Moe said she didn’t object to issuing an RFP, but she noted it would be difficult to adequately explain to potential contractors how complicated the final project needs to be.

“You want the RFP to address (this), especially if it’s to maintain the trestle, as something that can be reconverted or used for train travel,” she said. “That seems to be a difficult concept to work with a bike/pedestrian bridge over the river, but I wouldn’t object to the RFP being issued now.”

The board agreed that Buchanan and her staff should issue the request. Of course, any proposals that come back will be reviewed by the board.

