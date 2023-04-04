With another round of grant funding, Missoula County plans to continue its efforts in safely reducing its jail population.

The MacArthur Foundation awarded the two-year, $410,000 grant to the county as part of the organization’s Safety and Justice Challenge initiative. The Safety and Justice program aims “to reduce over-incarceration and eliminate inequities in local criminal justice systems by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails,” a press release from Missoula County stated.

The foundation lauded the county’s progress implementing efforts that reduce high incarceration rates, like the Calibrate and Community Supported Re-Entry programs.

“Missoula is one of only 11 jurisdictions selected for additional funding based on the promise and progress of work to date,” the press release stated.

Calibrate launched in 2019, and is the first prosecution-led pretrial diversion program in Montana. It’s a voluntary program that is part of a larger criminal justice reform effort offering first-time drug offenders an alternate path toward rehabilitation.

The re-entry program opened last April and is run through the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department. It works to mitigate incarceration for people on pretrial supervision whose cases are pending trial for non-violent felony and misdemeanor charges.

Money from the foundation’s grant has also supported court appointment reminder software and remote court attendance options, like Zoom, for people facing criminal charges.

Two chemical dependency evaluators, who are new to the county’s staff, were also hired with the grant money in 2021, along with a Native American support specialist who collaborates with the Montana Office of Public Defender to integrate culturally-specific case management services.

“Missoula County has a successful track record of increasing community safety through partnerships and innovative programs that prevent crime, promote community health, provide rehabilitation and support crime victims,” Shantelle Gaynor, Community Justice Department Director, said in the release. “When people have access to services that help solve problems — from finding housing, to mental health and substance abuse treatment, to parenting classes — the whole community benefits. This grant helps us support these kinds of services.”

This year’s grant is an extension of two previous rounds of money delivered to Missoula County by the foundation for criminal justice system reform. The county first received $700,000 from the grant in 2018, and again in 2021. This year’s grant will keep supporting programs already in-place, according to the press release.