Ahnika Clark

 Provided by Benton Funeral Home

An 8-year-old Missoula girl died Friday of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on her grandparents' farm in Geraldine, in central Montana.

According to an obituary received Monday, Ahnika Elaine Clark was flown to Kalispell where she died. The daughter of Adam and Amada (Morin) Clark, Ahnika was a student at Hawthorne Elementary School in Missoula. 

A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Orchard Homes Community Center, 2537 South Third Street W. in Missoula. Viewing will be held the next day, Jan. 4, at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Benton, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at the Geraldine Cemetery. 

Donations may be made in Ahnika's name to a local animal shelter. Her online memorial page can be found at www.bentonfh.com to share a message or leave a condolence for the family. 

